Santos Laguna defender Felipe Baloy is more than happy to pose with fans of all ages, even if he just stopped off to buy the newest issue of Playboy. And when a young fan in Velcro shoes and a full Santos kit wanted a picture with Baloy, the Panamanian international kneeled down, smiled and held his transparent bag containing the Playboy right in front of the kid.

Star caught out in porn photo gaffe

Of course, there was no harm done and it was very nice of Baloy to make a young fan's day by stopping and smiling for the shot, but the child will probably appreciate this picture even more when he's a little older.

Currently in first place in the Mexican Clausura, Santos plays Club America at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday before playing Monterrey in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final next week. And the accommodating Baloy clearly has his reading material ready for the difficult stretch ahead.

