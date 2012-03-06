Though they won't come right out and say it, South Korean environmental group "Frogs' Friends" seems to blame Manchester United midfielder and former South Korean national team captain Park Ji-sung for the increasing threat to frogs in his country.

Frog-drinking footballer asked to denouce drink

In 2006, Park wrote in his autobiography that his father would give him frog juice to boost his stamina on the pitch. And now, the frogs are being hunted for their juice at an alarming rate, prompting Frog's Friends to ask the footballer to denounce the beverage.

From Reuters:

"I do not know if it is just coincidence but after it was revealed… that Park eats frogs as a means to boost his strength, the number of cases of illegal poaching of frogs and toads residing in mountains has increased," campaign organiser Park Wan-hee was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

Since its establishment in 2007, Frog's Friends has been campaigning to stop Koreans killing amphibians for perceived health properties.

Thanks to The Dirty Tackle