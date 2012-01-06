Melbourne Victory sack coach Durakovic

Melbourne Victory is in search of a new coach after under-siege boss Mehmet Durakovic was axed by the ailing club.

The A-League side have been extremely poor this season, currently sitting in 8th spot on the ladder with just three wins to their name.

The Victory's nine-man board have reportedly been divided on Durakovic's reign, and he was close to losing his job back in November last year.

The club had expected more from the coach that replaced Ernie Merrick, especially after the signing of marquee and Socceroos star Harry Kewell.

But a string of poor results put Durakovic back under the spotlight.