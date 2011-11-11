Keeper stumble leads to horror own goal

It's something you'd expect from the three stooges, but a goalkeeper let in one of the easiest goals in the most embarrassing fashion.

Golden Arrows keeper Virgil Vries seemed to collapse for no reason as he could only watch a backpass trickle through his legs into his own goal.

Vries conceded the goal against top-flight club Amazulu in South Africa, which Arrows went on to lose 2-1.

Arrows defender Robyn Johannes played back the simplest of backpasses to Vries before his embarrassing stumble left his club down a goal and his face extremely red.