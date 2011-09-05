Goalie caught out by horror own goal

A few mistakes and some understandable nerves from Manchester United's new 20-year-old goalkeeper David De Gea have drawn a harsh response in the early goings of his first season with the club. So you'd think that going off on international duty with Spain's U-21 team and having a 6-0 lead over Georgia shortly after halftime would be a period when De Gea could experience a moment of peace and serenity. And you'd be wrong.

Georgia's goalkeeper blasted the ball up field in the 51st minute of a match that was already all but settled and Spain defender Inigo Martinez backheeled it 30 yards further and into his own net. De Gea, who had come up to the edge of the box thinking (and reasonably so) that Martinez wouldn't get a foot on it, could only watch as the ball soared over his head. Thankfully for him, it didn't matter. But it was still quite a goal from Martinez.

