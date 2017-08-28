Flyers to retire Eric Lindros' No. 88 jersey

Eric Lindros will become the sixth player to have his Philadelphia Flyers jersey retired, the team announced on Monday.

Lindros' number 88 will be raised to the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center before the Flyers' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 18.

Lindros was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year, a prerequisite to have his number retired by the team.

The hulking center tallied 290 goals and 369 assists in 486 games for the Flyers, fighting through numerous injuries to remain an impact player through a career that also featured stints with the New York Rangers, Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars.

"I am deeply humbled and honored that the Flyers are going to retire my jersey," Lindros said in a media release.

"I am so thankful to the entire organization for this incredible recognition. I look forward to sharing this moment with my family, friends, team-mates, and of course Flyers fans, who mean so much to me."

In addition to his NHL career, the London, Ontario native played in the 1992, 1998 and 2002 Olympics for Canada, taking home gold in his final Winter Games.