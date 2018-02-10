Firmino sees himself at Liverpool 'for years to come' but yet to discuss new deal

The Reds legend has paid tribute to a hard-working frontman of the modern era, paying tribute to his unselfish graft for the good of the team

Roberto Firmino is yet to discuss a mooted new contract with Liverpool, but sees himself at Anfield “for years to come”.

The Brazil international moved to Merseyside in the summer of 2015, with Brendan Rodgers having snapped him up from Hoffenheim for £29 million.

Jurgen Klopp’s arrival early in that 2015-16 campaign proved to be a turning point for the 26-year-old, with his qualities embraced by a German coach who has shown unwavering faith in him.

Firmino has rewarded that support with 19 goals in all competitions this season – earning him comparisons to former Reds star Luis Suarez – and has suggested that there will be many more to come.

He told Esporte: “Liverpool are one of the greats in Europe and being able to be part of the history of such a great club is gratifying to me.

“I work hard every day to give my best and I believe that the fans, the coaching staff and the board recognise my delivery by wearing that shirt.

“I’m very happy here at Liverpool and I do not see myself out of that club for years to come.

“I believe I am living one of the best phases of my career and I owe much to the trust that the club has placed in me from the beginning.

“I feel very good here in Liverpool. I am very adapted to the city, the club, and the warmth I receive from the fans makes me even happier with the work we are producing.

“And all this support makes me even more willing to conquer great things wearing the shirt of Liverpool.”

Firmino’s form has sparked talk of fresh terms being tabled, but the Samba star is already working under a long-term contract and has learned through experience not to read too much into speculation.

He added: “In every transfer window we hear a lot of speculation, but nothing concrete has come to me until now.

“I am very happy here at Liverpool and my thinking is to build a history with many victories and titles with that club. I have a contract with Liverpool until 2020 and I hope to keep it.”