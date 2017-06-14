Final ODI washed out as Windies and Afghanistan split series

The one-day international series between West Indies and Afghanistan has finished all square after the third and final ODI was washed out.

Not a single ball was bowled due to persistent rain in St Lucia as the Windies and Afghanistan were forced to split the series 1-1 on Wednesday.

Touring Afghanistan had won the toss and opted to bat first but the rain was relentless, with the series evenly poised at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The Windies – who swept the Twenty20 series – forced a deciding game three after claiming a four-wicket win on Sunday.