FC Dallas roasts NFL star Ezekiel Elliott in classless social media post

Goal.com
FC Dallas sent out a tasteless tweet to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that was quickly deleted.

Elliott, one of the top young stars of the NFL, was suspended six games for a domestic violence incident on Friday.

And shortly after the ban was announced, the MLS club posted on Twitter: Yo @EzekielElliott, we've got six games for ya. #DTID


FC Dallas quickly deleted the social media post, and the club released an apology.

FC Dallas takes on Colorado in MLS action Saturday.