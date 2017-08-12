FC Dallas roasts NFL star Ezekiel Elliott in classless social media post

FC Dallas sent out a tasteless tweet to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that was quickly deleted.

Elliott, one of the top young stars of the NFL, was suspended six games for a domestic violence incident on Friday.

And shortly after the ban was announced, the MLS club posted on Twitter: Yo @EzekielElliott, we've got six games for ya. #DTID







FC Dallas deletes tweet taunting Zeke Elliott for suspension https://t.co/c3P4EEV6pn pic.twitter.com/RUX9r5Q9mu — FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) August 11, 2017

FC Dallas quickly deleted the social media post, and the club released an apology.

We apologize for an inappropriate and insensitive message posted today. It does not reflect our values. We have addressed this internally. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 11, 2017

FC Dallas takes on Colorado in MLS action Saturday.