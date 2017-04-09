Masters 2017: Fast-finishing Rose pleased patience paid off

A timely reminder from his caddie to remain patient helped Justin Rose finish his third round strongly to share the third-round lead at the Masters.

The Englishman was grinding away in calm conditions at Augusta on Saturday, struggling to find the rewards to move him into contention at the year's first major.

But they came thick and fast on the back nine, Rose making five birdies on his final seven holes to card a 67 and reach six under - the same score as Sergio Garcia.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion and Rio 2016 gold medallist, said caddie Mark Fulcher reminded him to stay patient after a bogey at the par-three sixth left him one over for the round.

"I think that the key to the strong finish was the patience that I showed on the front nine," he said.

"Fooch and I, we physically talked about that out there. We kind of knew that we were being tested at that point in the tournament.

"We were playing well, but we weren't really making inroads towards the lead, and chose to stay patient, because that's the only choice that we really have, and it kind of paid off.

"It doesn't always pay off, but on this occasion it paid off."

Rose, who also birdied the eighth, said he felt his strong finish to the third round coming.

The 36-year-old had opened with rounds of 71 and 72, but his 67 on Saturday was the day's best.

"I knew I needed to get going for sure. But I had confidence that I would have my run. I felt like I played really well all week," Rose said.

"I felt like after the first couple of rounds, I could have significantly lower than my score was but I've been very patient with that.

"I've kind of known that I've been playing well and been thinking well and making good decisions.

"And then today I began to feel very comfortable on the greens. Just things began to click and I had my run. So I trusted in that fact.

"I set sort of a positive goal going forward to start making some birdies."