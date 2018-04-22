Farah sets new British record as Kipchoge wins London Marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the London Marathon for a third time as Mo Farah set a new British record over the distance.

Farah came home in a time of two hours, six minutes and 32 seconds, comfortably inside Welshman Steve Jones' previous best of 2:07:13 for a Briton over the distance, set at the 1985 Chicago Marathon.

The four-time Olympic champion, focusing on road racing after ending his glittering track career, followed Ethiopa's Tola Shura Kitata over the line.

However, Kipchoge was a convincing winner, clocking 2:04.27 as he mastered both the field and the hot conditions to triumph for a third time.

Vivian Cheruiyot made it a double for Kenya, setting a new personal best as she won the women's race in 2:18.31.

The Olympic 5,000m champion, who was fourth in the event last year, finished ahead of compatriot Brigid Kosgei, with Tadelech Bekele of Ethiopia rounding out the top three.

Mary Keitany and Tirunesh Dibaba, who were first and second respectively in 2017, threatened to break Paula Radcliffe's world-record time but faded over the second half of the course.

Meanwhile, David Weir won the men's elite wheelchair race for an eighth time, the Briton beating Switzerland's Marcel Hug in a sprint finish.