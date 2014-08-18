Fantasy league loser forced to make embarrassing calendar

Most fantasy sport leagues focus on rewarding the winner.

This one focuses more on punishing the loser, resulting in some very hilarious outcomes.

One unlucky guy in the US was forced to make a photo calendar of himself re-enacting some iconic sports photos after coming last in his respective league.

He then posted the photos of Instagram for the whole world to enjoy.

Here he is depicting baseballer Prince Fielder's recent photo from ESPN Magazine's 'The Body' issue:

Strikingly similar to the real version:

In this one he takes a shot at Brandi Chastain's match-winning moment for the US women's football team:

He doesn't quite pull off the look:

