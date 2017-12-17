Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Tight end

Rob Gronkowski returns from suspension and there's a good chance Zach Ertz (concussion) will return from injury. Both are easy calls at Nos. 1 and 2 in our Week 15 fantasy TE rankings (yes, even with Carson Wentz banged up, Ertz's matchup is too good to ignore), but the rest of the list wasn't easy to put together, as a couple waiver wire pickups make the case for "TE1 status".

But can you really trust Ricky Seals Jones (@ Redskins) at such a crucial point in the season? How about Charles Clay (vs. Dolphins) or Julius Thomas (@ Bills)? How about going even deeper with Adam Shaheen (@ Lions) or Ben Watson (@ Browns)? There's a good chance at least a few of these guys will have good games, but the risks inherent with them all are obvious.

The one plus is most "regular" starting TEs look good from a matchup standpoint. Hunter Henry (@ Chiefs) has a tough one, but given his recent resurgence, he'll be difficult to bench. Ditto for Greg Olsen, who looked fine in his return to the field last week. The Packers defense is good on paper against tight ends, but we know Olsen isn't your average TE. Kyle Rudolph (vs. Bengals) is probably the toughest call, and while we currently have him outside the "TE1 tier", he's still very much in play given his recent surge in production.





These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues