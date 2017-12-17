Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Tight end

Our Week 15 TE rankings can help you make your biggest start-or-sit decision of the fantasy football playoffs.

Rob Gronkowski returns from suspension and there's a good chance Zach Ertz (concussion) will return from injury. Both are easy calls at Nos. 1 and 2 in our Week 15 fantasy TE rankings (yes, even with Carson Wentz banged up, Ertz's matchup is too good to ignore), but the rest of the list wasn't easy to put together, as a couple waiver wire pickups make the case for "TE1 status".

But can you really trust Ricky Seals Jones (@ Redskins) at such a crucial point in the season? How about Charles Clay (vs. Dolphins) or Julius Thomas (@ Bills)? How about going even deeper with Adam Shaheen (@ Lions) or Ben Watson (@ Browns)? There's a good chance at least a few of these guys will have good games, but the risks inherent with them all are obvious.

The one plus is most "regular" starting TEs look good from a matchup standpoint. Hunter Henry (@ Chiefs) has a tough one, but given his recent resurgence, he'll be difficult to bench. Ditto for Greg Olsen, who looked fine in his return to the field last week. The Packers defense is good on paper against tight ends, but we know Olsen isn't your average TE. Kyle Rudolph (vs. Bengals) is probably the toughest call, and while we currently have him outside the "TE1 tier", he's still very much in play given his recent surge in production.


WEEK 15 RANKINGS:
Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often. And here's how you could lose in fantasy in Week 15.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE

1 Rob Gronkowski, Patriots @ Steelers
2 Zach Ertz, Eagles @ Giants
3 Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Chargers
4 Delanie Walker, Titans @ 49ers
5 Jimmy Graham, Seahawks vs. Rams
6 Evan Engram, Giants vs. Eagles
7 Jack Doyle, Colts vs. Broncos
8 Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals @ Redskins
9 Hunter Henry, Chargers @ Chiefs
10 Jason Witten, Cowboys @ Raiders
11 Greg Olsen, Panthers vs. Packers
12 Jared Cook, Raiders vs. Cowboys
13 Charles Clay, Bills vs. Dolphins
14 Julius Thomas, Dolphins @ Bills
15 Kyle Rudolph, Vikings vs. Bengals
16 Cameron Brate, Bucs vs. Falcons
17 Ben Watson, Ravens @ Browns
18 Eric Ebron, Lions vs. Bears
19 Vernon Davis, Redskins vs. Cardinals
20 Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars vs. Texans
21 O.J. Howard, Bucs vs. Falcons
22 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets @ Saints
23 Tyler Kroft, Bengals @ Vikings
24 Stephen Anderson, Texans @ Jaguars
25 Jesse James, Steelers vs. Patriots
26 Austin Traylor, Broncos @ Colts
27 Antonio Gates, Chargers @ Chiefs
28 George Kittle, 49ers vs. Titans
29 Austin Hooper, Falcons @ Bucs
30 David Njoku, Browns vs. Ravens
31 Richard Rodgers, Packers @ Panthers