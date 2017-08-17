Fantasy Football 2017: Players who move down PPR rankings

When you join a fantasy football PPR league, the first instinct is to immediately look for the players whose values improve from standard scoring leagues. As important as that is, it's also important to mark your cheat sheets with potential busts who aren't as valuable and drop in PPR rankings.

As obvious as it sounds, the running backs that suffer the most are -- go figure -- the ones who don't catch passes and aren't really used heavily in the passing game. These type of running backs include big bruisers, goal-line carriers, and those who already have designated receiving backs on their teams. For WRs, it's the boom-or-bust types like Ted Ginn Jr. who spread out a defense but only catch a couple or so passes a game.

Similar to the PPR risers we pointed out, one point per reception can make a difference, but looking at the overall season, it doesn’t necessarily mean a player like LeGarrette Blount will drop tremendously in the rankings if he still scores the most touchdowns among RBs like last year. However, Blount's dependency on touchdowns does hurt him in PPR leagues since other RBs can stack up points from receptions quickly. nstead of being in the top-15 range among RBs, he might drop closer to the top-20 or 25 range. In 0.5 point per reception leagues, the difference amounts to even less.

Even still, there are running backs, wide receivers and tight ends in PPR leagues whom you should note as possible "overdraft candidates" in your rankings.





2017 Fantasy Football: Fallers in PPR rankings





Biggest drop-offs

RBs: LeGarrette Blount, Eagles; Marshawn Lynch, Raiders; Jonathan Stewart, Panthers; Jeremy Hill, Bengals; Rob Kelley, Redskins

Throughout their careers, Blount and Lynch have never been the types of backs to catch passes. Blount's career high is 15 receptions, and Lynch's career average of 25 receptions a season showcase that. ... Of similar size and stature, Kelley is in the same boat. For all three players, their offenses are centered around handing the ball to them, not throwing to them. The Redskins rely heavily on Chris Thompson, the Eagles with Darren Sproles, and the Raiders, who don't throw to RBs for the most part in general, have Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington as pass-catching backs.

Rookies are expected to take over the passing game out of the backfield for the Bengals and Panthers. Stewart has collected only 24 receptions in the past two years, and Hill, only in his third year in the NFL, has always had Giovani Bernard to handle the receiving back duties while he trucked his way through the field. PPR-wise, Joe Mixon, who appears to be Bernard's successor for this year, and Christian McCaffrey, will be much more valuable for the Bengals and Panthers, respectively.

WRs: Taylor Gabriel, Falcons; Kenny Stills, Dolphins; Ted Ginn Jr, Saints

All three of these players fit the role as boom-or-bust, deep-threat, spread-out-the-defense guys. Gabriel and Stills both had fewer than 45 receptions and averaged 16-plus yards per catch, the definition of big-play machines. ... Ginn Jr, while the third-best WR on a prolific Saints offense, will still be used mostly as a deep threat. Drew Brees will turn to Michael Thomas and Willie Snead the most, and Ginn's history of dropped passes also doesn't help his cause.

TE: Cameron Brate, Buccaneers; Tyler Eifert, Bengals

Brate's success in fantasy last year hinged mostly on his eight touchdowns, tied for most among TEs. His receptions were middle of the pack, tied for 12th-most. With the new additions of DeSean Jackson and fellow TE O.J. Howard, he may see even fewer targets. ... Eifert, when he's on the field, is a big-play TE. In all four years of his career, he's averaged over 11 yards per catch. While he scores plenty of points for his big plays, his value decreases with the few receptions he does bring in. Even when he scored 13 TDs in 2015, he averaged just four receptions per game.

Surprise drop-offs

RBs: Carlos Hyde, 49ers; Isaiah Crowell, Browns; Mike Gillislee, Patriots

These three running backs have the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, but it's their respective backups who might steal most of their receiving chances. It's been reported that Joe Williams may be a better fit than Hyde in new head coach Kyle Shanahan's system, where Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman shined for the Falcons as pass-catchers. ... Crowell had 30 more receptions in 2016 than he did in 2015, but it doesn't erase the fact that Duke Johnson still finished with the eighth-most receptions among RBs in 2016 and after a top-five finish in '15. ...Gillislee, while he looks the part of a receiving back, is battling with two stud pass-catchers in James White and Dion Lewis. Gillislee is merely filling the "LeGarrette Blount role" of last year.

