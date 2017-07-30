Falcons QB Matt Ryan: People read too much into comments about Kyle Shanahan

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to clarify his comments about Kyle Shanahan after it seemed he had criticized his former offensive coordinator.

In an article published by CBS Sports, Ryan was quoted saying that Shanahan took to long too make decisions during the Falcons' Super Bowl meltdown against the Patriots.

Shanahan, who is now the head coach of the 49ers, heard the comments and said he has never had trouble with players being slow during his calls before.

Now Ryan is saying his comments were misconstrued and blamed the media headlines about his remarks.

"I think sometimes the headlines of articles can be misleading," Ryan said. via ESPN. "In that situation, it was just a reference to how we operated all year. It wasn't coming in too late or anything. That's just the way it came in. I thought Kyle did a great job for us last year.

"I think everybody is reading a little bit too much into it, and it is what it is. But we've moved on. We're on to this year. And we're focused on trying to become the best football team that this team can be."

It's not the first time Ryan has said he has moved on from the Falcons' Super Bowl loss. He has reiterated several times that the team is trying to move forward.





MORE:

Falcons' Matt Ryan patiently waiting to become NFL's highest-paid player



Even though rumors have swirled that Ryan and Shanahan have had a rocky relationship, Ryan has never publicly criticized his former coordinator.

He has spoken highly of new OC Steve Sarkisian, who joined the Falcons after his one-game stint as the offensive coordinator of Alabama during the CFP title game against Clemson.