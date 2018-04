NEW YORK (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's second-round match between Russia's Maria Sharapova and Hungarian Timea Babos at the U.S. Open.

Sharapova Babos

Head-to-head 0 0

WTA world ranking 146 59

Age 30 24

Height 1.88 meters 1.79 meters

Plays Right-handed

2017 win-loss record 7-3 12-21

2017 WTA singles titles 0 1



(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)