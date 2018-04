Khune has finally understood that criticism comes with the game, and it is for this reason he saw fit to apologize to his fans for hitting out at them

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has apologized for his Twitter rant which caused a stir earlier this week.

A section of fans criticized the 29-year-old for conceding a late goal in the 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows last weekend, and Khune took offence to the attacks directed at him.

However, he already regrets his actions, and has issued an apology to his fans in a statement.