EXTRA TIME: Arsenal’s Iwobi supports Grenfell Tower victims

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has shown his support for the victims of the Grenfell Tower inferno by donating funds to displaced individuals.

Massive fire burnt the tower which is believed to contain 120 flats and house between 400 and 600 people in early hours of Wednesday.

However, the Super Eagles forward took to social media to express his sympathy to the families of the victims and hundreds of people left homeless by the incident.

The fund raising campaign which was launched today is targeted to reach the sum of £1,000,000 to help the families of Grenfell Tower, West London who have been devastated by the incident.



