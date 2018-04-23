Ex-NFL kicker Jay Feely says gun photo with daughter, prom date was 'a joke'

Feely's photo of him holding a gun, standing between his daughter and her prom date caused some backlash on Twitter.

Jay Feely clarified that the photo of him holding a gun while standing between his daughter and her prom date was intended to be a joke.

The former NFL kicker tweeted out the picture on Saturday night with the caption "Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys," creating some backlash.

"The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke," Feely wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. "My daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue."

In recent months the issue of gun control has become a heated topic, especially in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting earlier this year and the mass Las Vegas shooting last fall.

Feely spent 14 years in the NFL with six teams. His last game with the Bears in 2014.