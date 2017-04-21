Eric Thames goes yard again as Brewers rough up Cardinals

Something's brewing in Milwaukee.

The Brewers may have a bullpen that has already failed them multiple times this year, but the Milwaukee offense has shown some serious punch.

After hitting three home runs in Thursday's 7-5 home win over the Cardinals, the Brewers (9-8) now have an MLB-best 32 homers in 17 games. Leading the way is first baseman Eric Thames, who went yard again for his league-leading eighth homer this season.

His home run Thursday was a two-run blast in the fifth inning that gave the Brewers a 5-4 lead they would not relinquish. The Brewers blew leads in each of their last two games as the bullpen faltered. Those two losses to the Cubs also coincided with Thames snapping his five-game home run streak.

The Brewers are not expected to contend for a playoff berth, but nobody expected the 30-year-old Thames to have eight homers and 14 RBIs with a slash line of .415/.500/.981 after being out of MLB for five years.

It's too early to think the Brewers can make a play for the National League Central, especially because of their unreliable pitching staff, but they could be fun to watch if they continue to hit homers.

While the Brewers were launching long balls, nobody could score in Thursday's game between the Royals and Rangers in Arlington. The game was scoreless until the 13th inning when the Rangers finally ended it with Delino DeShields' walkoff single to left to score Joey Gallo, who got things going with a one-out double to right.

Stud of the night

Chris Sale may have taken a no-decision in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays, but the new Red Sox ace was still strong. Last December's trade with the White Sox continues to pay off for the BoSox. Sale struck out 13 and walked just one in eight scoreless innings while scattering four hits. Sale is 1-1 in four starts with a 0.91 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings. Sale threw 102 pitches on Thursday, with 80 strikes.

Duds of the night

Royals batters struck out 14 times as Paulo Orlando and Raul Mondesi K'd three times apiece. Orlando went 0 for 5 while Mondesi was 0 for 4 with a walk. Of Kansas City's nine starters on Thursday, five are hitting below .200.

The Blue Jays are now 3-12 and had two batters get the dubious "Golden Sombrero" on Thursday as José Bautista and Jarrod Saltalamacchia each struck out four times.

Highlight

Mookie Betts' bases-loaded double in the top of the 10th inning was the difference in Boston's victory in Toronto.









MORE:

Eric Thames' hot start raises suspicions from Cubs



What's next

Cubs (8-7) at Reds (9-7) 7:10 p.m. ET — After J.J. Hardy lifted the Orioles to a 2-1 victory with a 10th-inning RBI single to beat the Reds on Thursday, the Reds will look to regroup with an important early-season matchup against the Cubs. The Reds will send Tim Adleman (0-0, 2.35 ERA) to the mound and will be opposed by Cubs lefty Jon Lester (0-0, 1.00). The Reds have been one of the early surprises in baseball, sitting atop the NL Central in late April. Friday will be the one-year anniversary of Jake Arrieta's no-hitter at Great American Ball Park.