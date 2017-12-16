Edward Manoah speaks after resigning as Vihiga United coach

Coach Edward Manoah shocked many after admitting to the public that he had parted ways with newly promoted side Vihiga United.

The tactician masterminded the team's promotion to the Kenyan Premier League after helping them to a top place finish with 81 points, ahead of second placed Wazito and Ushuru. Manoah says he is wishing his side all the best despite stepping down from his position.

“Well, anyone would definitely be wishing to continue with his job, especially if the fruits are there, and I am not an exception. But I am proud to have helped the team to promotion, and that is a great achievement to me. No, I am not bitter at all, because I believe promotion to the top tier is a great achievement to me.

“All I want is to see the team doing better in the top tier, and I wish the one taking from me all the best.”

Goal understands the county government of Vihiga is reluctant to extend Manoah's contract beyond the just concluded season.