Cricket: Domingo still unsure over South Africa stay

Russell Domingo remains unsure whether he will put himself forward to stay on as South Africa head coach, but uncertainty over his position has been cast aside as he prepares to embark on a fishing trip.

The Proteas sealed a 1-0 series win in New Zealand this week to go second in the Test rankings and are the top-ranked one-day international side.

Yet Domingo's future is in doubt after Cricket South Africa revealed in January that it will start the recruitment process to appoint a head coach following the tour of England, which concludes in August.

Domingo was non-committal over whether he would reapply for his job last month and said he is not looking beyond the Champions Trophy and facing England after his side's latest success.

"I don't know what the process is. I'm still waiting to find out what I need to do, or if I need to do anything. Once we've got clarity on that I'll make some decisions," said the 42-year-old.

"At the moment I'm going fishing for a couple of weeks. So it's the last of my worries at the moment.

"It's out of my control – what happens, happens. When I get back home I'll select a squad for England, prepare the side well for when we get to England, play in England, and take it from there and see what happens."

Asked if he would like to keep his job, Domingo added: "I don't know. I suppose everybody wants to coach the national side. That's where you want to coach, I suppose.

"I've loved my four years, but if my four years are up, so be it. I've had some wonderful results, I've had some disappointments. But that's part of international sport. I haven't looked that far ahead.

"All my focus is on England and the Champions Trophy. What happens after that is not in my control."