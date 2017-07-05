Did Dak Prescott or a machine autograph these trading cards?

Dak Prescott is going to be signing a lot of autographs in the next calendar year. That's what comes with being named rookie of the year.

But one authentication service this week refused to verify Prescott's autographed cards from a 2016 set because it believes the signatures on them might be automated.

"They had a very machine-like feel," Steve Grad of Beckett Grading Services told ESPN. "You could see the starts and stops."

Grad said he "immediately knew" the signatures were done using an autopen, which is routinely employed in politics to save time signing multiple pieces of paperwork.







Here are four of the Dak Prescott signed cards that Beckett refused to authenticate, believing they were signed by machine pic.twitter.com/ECVwdo8ODW

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 5, 2017







The autopen is important because right after the draft it was found that several of Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Takkarist McKinley's autographs were flagged for being done in autopen.

The company that caught McKinley's fake signatures was Panini, which also produced the Prescott card set in question.