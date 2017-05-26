Dean & DeLuca Invitational: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm in contention after 'fun couple of days'

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are two of the best golfers in the world. Despite a drastic difference in career experience, the two Spaniards had a good time playing alongside one another during the first two rounds of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

"It's been a fun couple of days," Garcia told Golf Channel following Friday's round. "Obviously we get along great and are good friends. For me, it's awesome to have another Spaniard playing well, and doing great like (Rahm) is doing. Anything that helps Spanish golf and Spanish sports is welcome in my house."

Both players maneuvered though Colonial Golf Course's famed design at 5 under through the first two rounds. Garcia shot a 4-under 66 Friday after a 1-under 69 in Round 1, while Rahm did just the opposite to equal the same score.

"I think we both played well," Garcia said. "Jon played really well (Thursday). He stayed patient (Friday), maybe didn't play quite as well as (Round 1), but it was playing tough. I managed to play nicely and roll a few putts in that I wasn't able to do (Thursday). We're both in a good spot."

Rahm struggled to get anything going Friday, recording one bogey and 15 pars through his first 16 holes. But he figured things out late with birdies on his last two holes to get within one of the lead.

"Strategy is so personal, it is whatever you feel in the moment," Rahm said after his round. "Being patient is kind of tough, especially on a day like today when you are hitting good shots but things are not going your way.

"The most nervous I was all day was during that birdie putt on 17. I was like: 'I can't go birdie free all day'. It was straight up the hill, three-feet, and luckily it went in (the hole)."

Garcia is currently ranked sixth in the world after finally capturing his first major title in April at the Masters. Rahm, a rookie, has five top-five finishes already this year.

The two friends, who are tied with Paul Casey and Sean O'Hair at 5 under, look primed to contend over the final 36 holes. Scott Piercy, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson and Danny Lee are all tied for the lead at 6 under heading into the weekend.