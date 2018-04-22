Cycling: Jungels rides solo to Liege-Bastogne-Liege win

ANS, Belgium (Reuters) - Luxembourg's Bob Jungels upset the pre-race favorites to ride solo to victory in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege 'Monument' classic on Sunday.

The Quick Step-Floors rider sped away from the main group towards the end and never looked back as the main contenders played mind games behind.

Canadian Michal Woods took second place ahead of France's Romain Bardet.

Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen prevailed in the women's race, achieving the Fleche Wallonne/Liege-Bastogne-Liege double for the second year in a row.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the fourth of five Monument (top) classics after Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and before the Tour of Lombardy.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)