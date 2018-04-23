Cueto lowers historic ERA in Giants' win

Johnny Cueto delivered a stellar start as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels in MLB on Sunday.

Cueto took a no-hitter through the fifth inning, but ran into some trouble in the next frame. Ian Kinsler singled up the middle for the Angels' first hit and Los Angeles had the bases loaded until Cueto got Luis Valbuena to hit into a 3-6-1 double play to end the inning.

He finished with zero runs on two hits with seven strikeouts over six innings as the Giants won 4-2.

Cueto now owns a 0.35 ERA, which is the lowest by a Giants pitcher in their first four starts of the season since 1968 when Ray Sadecki had a 0.25 ERA.

Another highlight of the game came when San Francisco's first baseman Brandon Belt set a new MLB record by battling out a 21-pitch at-bat against right-hander Jaime Barria.

It marks the most pitches in a single plate appearance in the last 20 years and took 12 minutes and 45 seconds before Belt flew out to right field. He went on to hit a home run in the fifth.

YOUTHFUL YANKEES LEAD THE WAY

A young group led the Yankees to a 5-1 win over the Blue Jays with strong games from Luis Severino (24) and Miguel Andujar (23). Severino allowed one run and three hits over seven innings, lowering his ERA to 2.32, while Andujar enjoyed the first four-hit game of his career. Two of Andujar's hits were doubles, giving him six straight games with an extra-base hit.

REDS LOSE AGAIN

The Reds fell to 3-13 this season after a 9-2 thumping by the Cardinals. Cincinnati batters recorded just five hits and earned zero walks. Still the Reds are just two wins behind the Marlins for not having the worst MLB record. Miami (5-16) lost to the Brewers after leaving 18 on base and striking out a combined 11 times.

MARVELLOUS MACHADO

Manny Machado hit his eighth home run of the season despite facing Indians ace Corey Kluber.

He is tied with Bryce Harper and Charlie Blackmon for the most homers in MLB behind Mike Trout.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland Indians 7-3 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 5-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals 8-5 Detroit Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays 8-6 Minnesota Twins

Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros 7-1 Chicago White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Miami Marlins

St Louis Cardinals 9-2 Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers 7-4 Seattle Mariners

Chicago Cubs 9-7 Colorado Rockies

Oakland Athletics 4-1 Boston Red Sox

San Francisco Giants 4-2 Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 Washington Nationals

ANGELS AT ASTROS

The Angels and Astros will begin the three-game series in Houston. LHP Tyler Skaggs (2-1, 3.98 ERA) is expected to start for the Angels while Gerrit Cole (2-0, 0.96 ERA) will start for the Astros.