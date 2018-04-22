Cubs' Kris Bryant exits game after getting hit in head by 96 mph fastball

The third baseman left Sunday's game in the first inning after being struck by a pitch from Rockies pitcher German Marquez.

Kris Bryant could be in jeopardy of missing some time.

The Cubs third baseman exited Sunday's game in Colorado in the first inning after getting hit in the head by a 96 mph fastball from Rockies pitcher German Marquez.

Kris Bryant just got hit in the head. pic.twitter.com/WNxDm74fXg — Kevin Marchina (@kg_holler) April 22, 2018

Scary moment as Kris Bryant takes a pitch to his head and exits the game. pic.twitter.com/MV5QCSOo8N — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) April 22, 2018

Bryant was struck in the helmet and promptly examined by team trainers before being helped off the field. He was replaced by David Bote at third base.

The Cubs announced Bryant was examined upon exiting the game and passed all tests. He has a small laceration above his left eye from his sunglasses, but shows no signs of a concussion. He will continue to be evaluated.

Bryant, 26, is hitting .319 with two home runs and 11 RBIs through 19 games this season.