Crystal Palace fixtures: The Eagles' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule
Crystal Palace's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.
The Eagles will begin the campaign with a home match against Huddersfield Town, while their first meeting in the Premier League with rivals Brighton will take place on 28 November at The Amex.
Palace escaped relegation under Sam Allardyce last season but with the former England boss having since left his post, the hunt for a new manager remains ongoing. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.
CRYSTAL PALACE'S 2017-18 FIXTURES
|Date
|Time
|Match
|12/08/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
|19/08/2017
|15:00
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|26/08/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Swansea City
|09/09/2017
|15:00
|Burnley v Crystal Palace
|16/09/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Southampton
|23/09/2017
|15:00
|Manchester City v Crystal Palace
|30/09/2017
|15:00
|Manchester United v Crystal Palace
|14/10/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Chelsea
|21/10/2017
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
|28/10/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v West Ham United
|04/11/2017
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
|18/11/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Everton
|25/11/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Stoke City
|28/11/2017
|19:45
|Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
|02/12/2017
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
|09/12/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
|12/12/2017
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Watford
|16/12/2017
|15:00
|Leicester City v Crystal Palace
|23/12/2017
|15:00
|Swansea City v Crystal Palace
|26/12/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|30/12/2017
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester City
|01/01/2018
|15:00
|Southampton v Crystal Palace
|13/01/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Burnley
|20/01/2018
|15:00
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|30/01/2018
|19:45
|West Ham United v Crystal Palace
|03/02/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
|10/02/2018
|15:00
|Everton v Crystal Palace
|24/02/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
|03/03/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester United
|10/03/2018
|15:00
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace
|17/03/2018
|15:00
|Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace
|31/03/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|07/04/2018
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
|14/04/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion
|21/04/2018
|15:00
|Watford v Crystal Palace
|28/04/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Leicester City
|05/05/2018
|15:00
|Stoke City v Crystal Palace
|13/05/2018
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
First up for the new Palace manager will be a clash against newly promoted Huddersfield, before travelling to face Liverpool in their opening away fixture.
Home clashes against Swansea City and Southampton - with a trip to Burnley in between - complete their opening five, before a difficult run on paper awaits.
Palace take on Southampton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United between 16 September and 21 October.
The South Londoners will play host to rivals Brighton on 14 April before wrapping up the 2017/18 term against West Brom on 13 May at Selhurst Park.