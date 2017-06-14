Crystal Palace fixtures: The Eagles' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Crystal Palace's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.

Revealed: Premier League 17-18 fixtures

The Eagles will begin the campaign with a home match against Huddersfield Town, while their first meeting in the Premier League with rivals Brighton will take place on 28 November at The Amex.

Palace escaped relegation under Sam Allardyce last season but with the former England boss having since left his post, the hunt for a new manager remains ongoing. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.





CRYSTAL PALACE'S 2017-18 FIXTURES









Date

Time

Match

12/08/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

19/08/2017

15:00

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

26/08/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v Swansea City

09/09/2017

15:00

Burnley v Crystal Palace

16/09/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v Southampton

23/09/2017

15:00

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

30/09/2017

15:00

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

14/10/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

21/10/2017

15:00

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

28/10/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

04/11/2017

15:00

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

18/11/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v Everton

25/11/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

28/11/2017

19:45

Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

02/12/2017

15:00

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

09/12/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

12/12/2017

20:00

Crystal Palace v Watford

16/12/2017

15:00

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

23/12/2017

15:00

Swansea City v Crystal Palace

26/12/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

30/12/2017

15:00

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

01/01/2018

15:00

Southampton v Crystal Palace

13/01/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v Burnley

20/01/2018

15:00

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

30/01/2018

19:45

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

03/02/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

10/02/2018

15:00

Everton v Crystal Palace

24/02/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

03/03/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

10/03/2018

15:00

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

17/03/2018

15:00

Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace

31/03/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

07/04/2018

15:00

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

14/04/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion

21/04/2018

15:00

Watford v Crystal Palace

28/04/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

05/05/2018

15:00

Stoke City v Crystal Palace

13/05/2018

15:00

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion



First up for the new Palace manager will be a clash against newly promoted Huddersfield, before travelling to face Liverpool in their opening away fixture.

Home clashes against Swansea City and Southampton - with a trip to Burnley in between - complete their opening five, before a difficult run on paper awaits.

Palace take on Southampton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United between 16 September and 21 October.

The South Londoners will play host to rivals Brighton on 14 April before wrapping up the 2017/18 term against West Brom on 13 May at Selhurst Park.