Crystal Palace fixtures: The Eagles' complete 2017-18 Premier League schedule

Crystal Palace's fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season have been released.

The Eagles will begin the campaign with a home match against Huddersfield Town, while their first meeting in the Premier League with rivals Brighton will take place on 28 November at The Amex.

Palace escaped relegation under Sam Allardyce last season but with the former England boss having since left his post, the hunt for a new manager remains ongoing. Their full league fixture list for 2017-18 is below.


CRYSTAL PALACE'S 2017-18 FIXTURES

























































































































Date Time Match
12/08/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
19/08/2017 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
26/08/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Swansea City
09/09/2017 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace
16/09/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
23/09/2017 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
30/09/2017 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
14/10/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
21/10/2017 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
28/10/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
04/11/2017 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
18/11/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
25/11/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Stoke City
28/11/2017 19:45 Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
02/12/2017 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
09/12/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
12/12/2017 20:00 Crystal Palace v Watford
16/12/2017 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
23/12/2017 15:00 Swansea City v Crystal Palace
26/12/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
30/12/2017 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
01/01/2018 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
13/01/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
20/01/2018 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
30/01/2018 19:45 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
03/02/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
10/02/2018 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
24/02/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
03/03/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
10/03/2018 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
17/03/2018 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace
31/03/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
07/04/2018 15:00 Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
14/04/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion
21/04/2018 15:00 Watford v Crystal Palace
28/04/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
05/05/2018 15:00 Stoke City v Crystal Palace
13/05/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

First up for the new Palace manager will be a clash against newly promoted Huddersfield, before travelling to face Liverpool in their opening away fixture.

Home clashes against Swansea City and Southampton - with a trip to Burnley in between - complete their opening five, before a difficult run on paper awaits.

Palace take on Southampton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United between 16 September and 21 October.

The South Londoners will play host to rivals Brighton on 14 April before wrapping up the 2017/18 term against West Brom on 13 May at Selhurst Park.