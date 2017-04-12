Cristiano Ronaldo hits 100th European club goal with double against Bayern

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th club goal in European competition during Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The 32-year-old's first of the night came just after half-time when he took a brilliant touch to turn home a low cross from Dani Carvajal, pulling Madrid level with the Bundesliga leaders following Arturo Vidal's opener.







100 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored his 100th goal in UEFA club competition. Centurion.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2017













That goal broke a long spell, by Ronaldo's standards, of 659 minutes without scoring in Champions League play.















659 - Cristiano Ronaldo has ended his run of 659 minutes without a Champions League goal #UCL. Relief pic.twitter.com/jV3cYcn1pI

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 12, 2017







The Portugal forward poked home a second in the 77th minute, using the bottom of his boot to slide the ball betweenManuel Neuer's legs for the game-winner.

The goals continued a trend for Ronaldo, who has feasted on Bayern Munich in Champions League play, having scored five times in five previous meetings with the German side.















5 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five times in five previous Champions League games against Bayern Munich. Foe. pic.twitter.com/9vwyGiCYAg

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2017







The win leaves Real Madrid firmly in control of the tie, with Bayern set to visit theSantiago Bernabeu for the return legon April 18.