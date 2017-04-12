Cristiano Ronaldo hits 100th European club goal with double against Bayern

Cristiano Ronaldo hits 100 European club goals with double against Bayern
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th club goal in European competition during Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.
The 32-year-old'sfirst of the night came just after half-time when he took a brilliant touch to turn home a low cross fromDani Carvajal, pulling Madrid level with the Bundesliga leaders following Arturo Vidal's opener..
100 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored his 100th goal in UEFA club competition. Centurion.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2017
That goal broke a long spell, by Ronaldo's standards, of 659 minutes without scoring in Champions League play.
659 - Cristiano Ronaldo has ended his run of 659 minutes without a Champions League goal #UCL. Relief pic.twitter.com/jV3cYcn1pI
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 12, 2017
The Portugal forward poked home a second in the 77th minute, using the bottom of his boot to slide the ball betweenManuel Neuer's legs for the game-winner.
The goals continued a trend for Ronaldo, who has feasted on Bayern Munich in Champions League play, having scored five times in five previous meetings with the German side.
5 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five times in five previous Champions League games against Bayern Munich. Foe. pic.twitter.com/9vwyGiCYAg
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2017
The win leaves Real Madrid firmly in control of the tie, with Bayern set to visit theSantiago Bernabeu for the return legon April 18.