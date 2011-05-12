Mitchell Johnson marries in quiet ceremony

Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson has married former karate champion Jessica Bratich in a small wedding ceremony.

Johnson and Bratich at team christmas celebrations.

News Ltd reports the 50 guest affair did not involve any of his Australian teammates or his mother - with whom he had a falling out.

The 29-year-old fast bowler reportedly made the guests who did attend last Friday sign a confidentiality agreement.

The couple, who have been extremely private over their romance also held hen's and buck's nights in the Perth area.

Johnson's manager Sam Halvorsen would not confirm the wedding occured to The Herald Sun but did acknowledge the pair were "away at the moment".