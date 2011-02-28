England star becomes country's first openly gay player

England wicket keeper Steve Davies has publicly announced he is gay.



Davies, 24, who was left out of the current World Cup squad, used interviews on British newspaper websites to become the first cricket to be openly gay.



The rest of the England camp had been previously informed as Davies had spoken with England coach Andy Flower before departing for the Ashes tour in Australia.



"I have got nothing to hide and I am ready to tell people ... I feel it is right to be out in the open about my sexuality," Davies said.



"I'm comfortable with who I am - and I'm happy to say who I am in public.



"To speak out is a massive relief for me personally - but if I can just help one person to deal with their sexuality, then that's all I care about.



"At the end of my career I want to be remembered as a good cricketer, not just as a gay cricketer."



Flower and the England team have expressed their support for Davies.