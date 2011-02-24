Twitter users have tweeted images of a wrecked television set and have alleged it is the same one damaged by Ricky Ponting's broken box at the World Cup.



The ICC has reprimanded Ricky Ponting following his run out in Australia's opening World Cup match against Zimbabwe.



Ponting reportedly acted out smashing a TV in the Australian dressing room



Australian team spokesman Lachy Patterson said the incident had been overblown.



"Ricky threw his box into his bag and it flew up into a TV set," Patterson was quoted as saying in The Australian.



"It wasn't smashed. There was a small blackout on one corner of the screen. It was still working when replaced."



The picture of an extensively damaged TV posted on Twitter, however, does not seem to match the damage described.



See the picture.

Is this the TV Ponting damaged?