30th anniversary of the infamous underarm delivery

Today marks the 30 year anniversary of one of the most controversial moments in world cricket.



The incident sparked outrage at the time, with many labelling Trevor Chappell's infamous underarm delivery of 1981 as a cowardly and disgraceful act.



It was the final delivery in the deciding match of a tied series between New Zealand and Australia.



New Zealand batsman Brian McKechnie was facing Australian bowler Trevor Chappell, who was instructed by his captain and brother Greg, to bowl the last ball underarm.



Brian McKechnie failed to score a run and Australia won the series.



When speaking to ABC Radio this morning McKechnie recounted the incident:



"I'd gone to take guard and looked up and the umpire had gone over to square leg... then he wandered over and told me he was going to bowl underarm... I think I walked up and down the wicket a few times.



"In the end all I could think of was, 'Well I don't see how I can even have a chance of trying to hit six'... so that's why I just blocked it and threw my bat away," he recalls.



Commentators at the time suggested he should have attempted to hit the ball for six, but McKechnie shrugged off the idea he was in the position to save the match.



"The mind went sort of blurry, you know I've never been in that situation before... so you haven't got a lot of time to think about what you're gonna do."



But in hindsight, he says the long boundary at the Melbourne Cricket Ground would have made it virtually impossible.



He also admitted there was another factor in his decision to play that shot.



"Trevor bowled it pretty straight to be honest, so I'd probably be out LBW anyway."



The incident was largely criticised by both the Australian and New Zealand press; and it was claimed at the time that the Australians had cheated their way to victory.



The eldest of the Chappell brothers, Ian - who was commentating the match - was vocal in his criticism almost as soon as the ball was bowled.



Yet the delivery was legal at the time; a law that was changed by the ICC soon after the incident, citing that it was "not in the spirit of the game."



Despite this technicality, the Kiwis were no less incensed by the tactics of the Chappells.



"There was some aggro in the dressing room. By the time I got there there'd been a few cups and things smashed against the wall."



The anger was shortlived for the New Zealand players, who underestimated the impact the delivery would have on the limited overs game for years to come.



"Before we even left the ground we were laughing about it and joking about going to Sydney and bowling 50 overs of underarm."



McKechnie thought the incident would be 'dead and buried in a couple of days' but said he still receives a call from the media every year on the first of February.

