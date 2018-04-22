Trent Boult takes 'the best catch in IPL history'

Royal Challengers Bangalore may have won the day but the match will be remembered for the boundary catch of Delhi Daredevils' Trent Boult.

Boult was fielding square of the wicket near the fence when Bangalore star Virat Kohli clipped one off his pads.

It looked like a six for all money but Boult leapt one-handed into the air on the fence, pulled it in and then had the awareness to stop himself sliding into the fence, his nose and face over the line but none of his body touching it.

The commentator immediately labelled it the 'best catch we have ever seen in the IPL' and it is hard to think of a better one.

Kohli himself looked absolutely stunned in the middle and waited for the review, but had to walk after viewing it on the big screen.

It wasn't enough though for the Daredevils to get the win though with Bangalore's AB de Villiers' devastating batting display inspiring a six-wicket victory.

RCB landed themselves in a little trouble with the ball when a confident start gave way to very handy totals from Shreyas Iyer (52) and Rishabh Pant (85).

But South Africa international De Villiers excelled to bring the target of 175 into view, even after captain Virat Kohli (30) was dismissed in stunning fashion to the Boult catch.

The 34-year-old ended on 90 not out from just 39 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes, to secure RCB's second win of the 2018 Indian Premier League.

RCB MAKE MOCKERY OF POWERPLAY

The powerplay has given teams the opportunity to set up big totals already in this competition, but this match saw a season low at 28-2.

RCB's bowling and fielding was economical from the off and they recovered well from a difficult fifth over that brought Delhi's first two boundaries.

Jason Roy was the Daredevils' standout performer in their only win of the tournament so far, but he was bamboozled by Yuzvendra Chahal (2-22) for just five to cap a dismal start.

DELHI IN CONTENTION AFTER IYER-PANT PARTNERSHIP

From that position, RCB should have limited Delhi to a low score.

But instead they allowed Iyer and Pant to strike up a 75-run partnership, the former finally going after a 31-ball knock featuring four fours and three maximums.

Pant's innings included an outstanding six boundaries and seven sixes, surviving until the very last over to carry the Daredevils to 174-5.

DE VILLIERS DELIVERS

Then up stepped RCB's all-star batters, with De Villiers the pick of the bunch after international team-mate Quinton de Kock (18) departed early.

The in-form Proteas star saw partner Kohli dismissed to Boult's glorious one-handed grab on the boundary, but his big-hitting continued - including a four and two sixes in the 13th over to bring up his half-century.

Even a mix-up between De Villiers and Corey Anderson (15) that had the pair at the same end of the wicket could not slow RCB as Delhi botched the throw, Kohli applauding his team-mates over the line with a comfortable two overs remaining.