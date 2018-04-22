NZ bowler Henry stars for English county

Matt Henry has taken career-best figures of 12-73 as his English county Kent climbed to the top of the division two standings.

Black Caps pace bowler Henry was the standout figure in a nine-wicket win at Durham, ripping through the home side's first innings with 5-28.

He followed up with 7-45 in the second innings as Durham were skittled for 91 and 170.

It continued a fine start to Henry's county stint. He recorded match figures of 7-70 in his debut against Gloucestershire a week earlier.

The 26-year-old impressed when handed the occasional appearance of New Zealand in his home summer.

His most recent appearance was the one-day international win over Pakistan in Wellington in January, when his figures of 4-53 didn't warrant another chance.