Henry stars for Kent in 'crazy' day

New Zealand quick bowler Matt Henry has enjoyed a "crazy" day for his English county side Kent, taking a five-wicket bag and also twice snaring the wicket of South African Test opener Aiden Markram for a duck.

The 26-year-old was on fire as he took 5-28 in Durham's first innings at Chester-le-Street on Friday where the home side were rattled out for 91 in the first session.

Henry had Markram lbw off the opener's 10th ball and his haul also included former England player Paul Collingwood, caught for four.

Kent were out for 169 in reply and when Durham batted again Henry again had Markram, caught for a third-ball duck, to leave them 13-1 at stumps. The only disappointment for the Canterbury bowler was also going for a third-ball duck in Kent's innings.

Henry was delighted to pick up the prized scalp of Markram twice in the opening day.

"It's never nice as an opening batsmen to go out there twice on the first day. He's a massive player for Durham and it was good to get him early," he said.

"He's a very talented player so we knew that it was an important wicket to get, obviously to get someone like that tonight was good."

Twenty-one wickets fell during the first three sessions of the match.

"It was pretty crazy," Henry said. "Cricket doesn't usually go like that.

"There's a little bit of shape out there, but we experienced low bounce more than anything.

"We didn't anticipate those kind of wickets falling today because it didn't look like it would have heaps of bounce and that traditional green look to it. We knew that we would have to be disciplined and thankfully wickets fell."

Henry, who has played just nine Test for New Zealand since his debut in 2015, took seven wickets in Kent's opening loss to Gloucester last weekend.