'Good luck!': Cricketers lash ECB's new 100-ball format

Current and former cricketers have lashed the ECB's plan for 100-ball cricket, which will muddy the sport's waters even further if the proposal goes ahead.
The short format was announced overnight as the likely option for the city-based competition that will exist alongside the T20 Blast, one-day cup and County Championship from 2020.
The ECB only introduced Twenty20 to the world 15 years ago, while the Hong Kong Sixes – consisting of five overs per six-man team – and T10 League exist as lower-level tournaments.
Remarkably, it was only in 2014 that England's one-day competition changed from 40 overs to the standard 50 overs.
With so much confusion in the ranks already it's no surprise the announcement caught players off guard.
Under the proposal, each team will face 15 standard six-ball overs before a 10-ball over completes the innings.
The ECB claimed the idea was "fresh and exciting" and "will appeal to a younger audience and attract new fans" to cricket.
But that was a reasoning many cricketers found hard to swallow.
Despite failing to see a need for the new format, Michael Vaughan came around – if only for one main reason.
It's still cricket.
As you can see above, New Zealand cricketer and Twitter extraordinaire Jimmy Neesham wasn't a huge fan of the 100-ball innings.
But even he conceded that for some players – including himself – it will be very familiar.