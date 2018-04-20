Tye, Finch back Gayle in Kings' IPL win

Australians Andrew Tye and Aaron Finch played supporting acts as West Indies masterblaster Chris Gayle led the Kings XI Punjab side to a 15-run Indian Premier League victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gayle whacked 104 not out off 63 balls as the Kings posted 3-193 in Chandigarh to record his sixth IPL ton.

His innings contained 11 sixes and one four and he was particularly severe on Rashid Khan, clubbing six sixes off him - including four in the 14th over.

Finch was unbeaten on 14 as Punjab became the first team to win the toss and bat first in this year's competition.

West Australian paceman Tye then chipped in by claiming 2-23 to help stifle the Sunrisers, who made 4-178 in reply to fall to their first defeat in the competition.

The Sunrisers suffered a big blow early when opener Shikhar Dhawan was hit on his left elbow and retired hurt without scoring.

Finch and Tye then combined to get rid off Kiwi Kane Williamson for 54 with Finch taking the the all-important catch to earn the prize scalp.

Williamson and Manish Pandey (57 not out) put on 76 for the third wicket with the Indian also adding a quickfire 45 in 22 balls for the fifth wicket with Shakib Al Hasan (24 not out).

"Hats off to Chris, he was at his best," Sunrisers captain Williamson said of star man Gayle.

"It was a fantastic 100 and they deserved the win. We weren't up to the mark tonight."