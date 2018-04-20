Prolific Papps retires from cricket

Domestic cricket run machine Michael Papps is calling time on a prolific career.

Among the most consistent batsmen in New Zealand cricket, 38-year-old Papps announced he will leave the sport with 12,294 first-class runs under his belt.

The first player to reach 10,000 runs in the Plunket Shield, he reached one of his most notable milestones in his final summer.

Papps scored 316 not out for Wellington against Auckland at the Basin Reserve in October.

It was not only the highest individual score for Wellington but made the diminutive opener the oldest first-class triple centurion in the world since World War Two.

Despite his weight of domestic runs, Papps only played eight Tests and six one-day internationals for New Zealand, more than a decade ago.

He struggled at Test level but impressed with an average of 51.75 in ODIs.

"The personal and collective triumphs, the runs scored, the days in the dirt, and the games won and lost are all memories I will take away," Papps said in a statement.

"But most of all it will be the people, the teams I've played for, both here and overseas, and the great friends I have made that I will cherish the most."

Papps scored 19 centuries for Canterbury from 1998 to 2011 and added 13 more for Wellington, who he captained.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White described Papps' contribution as "immense".