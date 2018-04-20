News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Watson haunts Royals with Super Kings hundred
Watson haunts Royals with Super Kings hundred

Williamson half-century in vain in IPL

NZ Newswire /

Kane Williamson has struck another half-century but it couldn't stop his Sunrisers Hyderabad from suffering a first loss in the Indian Premier League.

West Indies blaster Chris Gayle whacked 104 not out off 63 balls as Kings XI Punjab posted 193-3 in Chandigarh.

Despite 54 off 41 balls from Black Caps skipper Williamson, Hyderabad could only respond with 178-4 as they lost their place at the top of the table to Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was a second successive half-century from Williamson, who sits eighth on the Twenty20 league's run-scoring charts after four rounds.

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult, who plays for the last-placed Delhi Daredevils, shares fifth place on the bowling list with six scalps.

Back To Top