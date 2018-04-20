Williamson half-century in vain in IPL

Kane Williamson has struck another half-century but it couldn't stop his Sunrisers Hyderabad from suffering a first loss in the Indian Premier League.

West Indies blaster Chris Gayle whacked 104 not out off 63 balls as Kings XI Punjab posted 193-3 in Chandigarh.

Despite 54 off 41 balls from Black Caps skipper Williamson, Hyderabad could only respond with 178-4 as they lost their place at the top of the table to Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was a second successive half-century from Williamson, who sits eighth on the Twenty20 league's run-scoring charts after four rounds.

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult, who plays for the last-placed Delhi Daredevils, shares fifth place on the bowling list with six scalps.