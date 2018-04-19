News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
English cricket announces new, shorter format
English cricket announces new, shorter format
Chappell tells Cricket Australia not to pick Langer
Chappell tells Cricket Australia not to pick Langer

Paine reveals Australia's new sledging pact

Ethan James
AAP /

Sledging will be toned down under new Test captain Tim Paine, who says the much-maligned culture of the Australian cricket team needs just a few tweaks to regain the public's trust.

Gayle takes Rashid for four sixes in one over
0:42

Gayle takes Rashid for four consecutive sixes
Keeper's brilliant backhand flick run-out
0:34

Keeper's brilliant backhand flick run-out
Langer not the new Australia coach, yet
0:26

Langer not the new Australia coach, yet
0418_1800_wa_cricket
0:55

Justin Langer expected to win Aussie coaching job
Sachin Tendulkar's unexpected game of street cricket
0:28

Sachin Tendulkar's unexpected game of street cricket
Keeper felled by freak IPL falcon
0:49

Keeper felled by freak IPL falcon
Stewart says ball-tampering penalties are harsh
0:54

Stewart says ball-tampering penalties are harsh
Destination Dallas: Episode 6 - Orlando's Redemption
8:03

Destination Dallas: Episode 6 - Orlando's Redemption
Socialeyesed - Israel Folau's social saga
1:07

Socialeyesed - Israel Folau's social saga
0420_1600_nat_Irvine
1:31

Former Eels manager under fire for allegedly stealing $90,000 from Eels
0420_1600_nat_NRL
0:41

Roosters win lowest scoring NRL game since 2013
Can the Reds deny the Victory?
0:57

Can the Reds deny the Victory?
 

Paine, thrust into the captaincy after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, maintains the team's culture is not as bad as some had claimed in the fallout.

Former Test opener Rick McCosker has been appointed by Cricket Australia to head a panel to review that culture.

But Paine does not believe major changes are needed.

"Obviously, we've had this incident which has brought everything to a head," he said on Thursday in Hobart.

"But during the Ashes, there wasn't a lot said about our culture.

"Looking back, it's just a few little things that we can tweak and do a little bit better as a team.

"If we do that, I think the Australian public will jump back on board pretty quickly."

Tim Paine. Pic: Getty

Paine, who implemented a pre-game handshake between teams when he took over for the final South African Test, promised sledging would be cut down.

"In the last couple of years, at times as a team, we've probably been a touch too emotional and got carried away," the 33-year-old said.

"There's always a time and a place to talk to your opposition.

"But what's said and how it's said will be very different going forward."

Paine revealed former captain Steve Smith, who is serving a one-year ban along with vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft (nine months), will still have a say about the direction of the side.

"He (Smith) is someone that I'll certainly be speaking to quite closely about how we go about it and keeping him in the loop," Paine said.

"We started to have these discussions a few months ago and Steve was keen for the team to start playing a different style.

"And for me, it's about carrying that on."

A wide-ranging Cricket Australia (CA) board meeting on Friday is expected to discuss the process of appointing a head coach to replace Darren Lehmann after his resignation near the end of the disastrous tour.

Western Australian and Perth Scorchers coach Justin Langer is considered the heavy favourite for the job, with the former Test opener getting Paine's backing.

"We've got a number of people who can step up and do the role," he said.

"Justin's one of those guys who I know would be absolutely brilliant."

It's understood an assistant coach could be appointed in an interim head role before Australia's limited-overs tour of England in June if CA can't settle on an outstanding candidate.

The next ODI skipper after Smith's sacking will also be discussed at the board meeting.

Paine told media he'd only been appointed Test captain at this stage.

Back To Top