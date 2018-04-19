Chappell tells Cricket Australia not to pick Langer

News

According to the former Test skipper, Jason Gillespie would make a better coach than Langer.

Chappell has weighed into the debate over Darren Lehmann's successor after CA rejected speculation ex-Test batsman Langer was set to be appointed.

Western Australia and Perth Scorchers coach Langer has previously filled in for Lehmann, who quit after the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

Langer has long been raised as a candidate alongside Sussex and Adelaide Strikers mentor Gillespie.

Chappell doesn't want Langer as coach. Image: Getty

Chappell said Gillespie's integrity as a player, along with the former Test bowler's success at the helm of Yorkshire where he won two County championships, should make him the preferred candidate.

"He's got a good understanding of cricket," Chappell told Macquarie Sports Radio.

"When you talked to him while he was playing he was very interested in the history of the game.

"So I thought he played the game with a lot of integrity. He was obviously a very good bowler.

"He's had a lot of success in that position in some different position. Yorkshire obviously, a hell of a lot of success there."

Gillespie. Image: Getty

Integrity could be an important criterion given Australian cricket's took a battering with the tampering scandal.

"I just find him a decent bloke," Chappell said of Gillespie.

"The sort of guy ... that doesn't get in the way but he's helpful in his own quiet way."

Lehmann announced his resignation ahead of the fourth Test in South Africa last month, saying footage of a distraught Smith convinced him the time was right to depart.

CA said it had yet decided the process the board will use to decide the next head coach.

Test legend Ricky Ponting is among the other contenders for the coaching role.

Steve Smith and David Warner were handed 12-month bans, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months for their role in the ball-tampering scandal.

