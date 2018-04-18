'Thank you Master!': Tendulkar's brilliant impromptu gesture

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has surprised fans in Mumbai with an impromptu game of night street cricket next to a construction site.

The batting great hopped out of his car and faced an over of light deliveries as cars drove past the 44-year-old and his new mates.

Dressed in suit pants and a shirt, Tendulkar looked at home protecting his 'wickets' – a temporary fence moved on to the footpath.

'The Little Master' was even an obliging batsman, opting against smacking his hosts for six and probably losing their ball.

But the game didn't last long.

Passers-by realised Tendulkar was near and surrounded him for selfies and handshakes.

The players were grateful, however.

"Thank you, Master, for this," one said.

"Thank you very much!"

