News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Langer set to win Australian coaching job: report
Cricket Australia denies Langer coach speculation
David Warner's wonderful gesture for sick fan
Warner's wonderful gesture for sick fan revealed

'Thank you Master!': Tendulkar's brilliant impromptu gesture

7Sport /

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has surprised fans in Mumbai with an impromptu game of night street cricket next to a construction site.

Keeper's brilliant backhand flick run-out
0:34

Keeper's brilliant backhand flick run-out
Keeper felled by freak IPL falcon
0:49

Keeper felled by freak IPL falcon
0413_1800_nsw_cricket
3:29

Seven becomes the new free-to-air home of cricket
Channel 7 grab cricket rights from Nine, Ten
3:40

Channel 7 grab cricket rights from Nine, Ten
cricketpresser
23:01

FULL PRESSER: Channel 7 grab cricket rights from Nine, Ten
Langer not the new Australia coach, yet
0:26

Langer not the new Australia coach, yet
0418_1800_wa_cricket
0:55

Justin Langer expected to win Aussie coaching job
Stewart says ball-tampering penalties are harsh
0:54

Stewart says ball-tampering penalties are harsh
Unbelievable draft prospect workouts
1:39

Unbelievable workout videos from 2018 NFL Draft prospects
John Elway says he is 'open to trade' the No. 5 pick
0:40

John Elway says he is 'open to trade' the No. 5 pick
UCF cornerback Mike Hughes on linebacker Shaquem Griffin: 'Hopefully we end up on the same team again'
3:38

UCF cornerback Mike Hughes on linebacker Shaquem Griffin: 'Hopefully we end up on the same team again'
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey explains what he's looking for in a quarterback
0:30

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey explains what he's looking for in a quarterback
 

The batting great hopped out of his car and faced an over of light deliveries as cars drove past the 44-year-old and his new mates.

Dressed in suit pants and a shirt, Tendulkar looked at home protecting his 'wickets' – a temporary fence moved on to the footpath.

'The Little Master' was even an obliging batsman, opting against smacking his hosts for six and probably losing their ball.

But the game didn't last long.

Passers-by realised Tendulkar was near and surrounded him for selfies and handshakes.

He'll never go unnoticed. Pic: Twitter

The players were grateful, however.

"Thank you, Master, for this," one said.

"Thank you very much!"

LEHMANN REPLACEMENT: Justin Langer to win Australian coaching job?

NOT OUT?! Virat Kohli fumes over controversial DRS decision

Back To Top