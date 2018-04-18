Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to chase a mammoth target of 214 runs set by the Mumbai Indians but were they actually robbed of a crucial late wicket?

Kohli fumes over controversial DRS decision

The Indian skipper was left fuming overnight when Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya successfully overturned the Indian Premier League umpire's decision of caught behind off the bowling of Chris Woakes.

Woakes had just removed Kieron Pollard to reduce Mumbai to 5-178 when, with 1.5 overs remaining in the innings, he appealed for a nick – described by commentator Danny Morrison as just a 'little tickle' – off Pandya's bat.

For a second Woakes was allowed to celebrate as the umpire raised his finger, but Pandya was quick to review.

The commentators praised the delivery but were not too convinced after the first round of replays, though when Snicko showed a minor lift they thought Pandya's review would be for nought.

"It's got to be conclusively against, so I think he will have to go," said Harsha Bhogle.

Isa Guha also couldn't see the call being changed: "(It has to be) enough to overturn the decision and there is a little bit of a murmur there."

And yet the third umpire did surprise by going the other way, with a frustrated Kohli immediately chasing after the umpire for clarification.

"I think we're all a little bit confused here because it did look like there was a bit of disturbance," Guha said.

A peeved Woakes was seen gesturing a nick on the bat, while Kohli was more angered than confused – a situation made worse when Pandya hit two sixes off Woakes and Mumbai added 21 runs, including three wides by Corey Anderson, off the last over to reach 6-213.

That 20th over set Kohli off again as he went back to chat with the umpires while the teams walked off the field for the change of innings.

Those extra runs proved too much for RCB as they fell short by a long way, mustering just 8-167 in response with Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers missing out on big scores.

Kohli carried his bat with 92 not out off 62 balls, opting not to hit out for a desperate win to save Bangalore's net run rate.

The Pandya non-dismissal wasn't the only major incident of the match, with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan suffering a freak injury from a wild falcon: