Wicketkeeper felled in freak, 'horrible' IPL falcon

A freak injury from a wild falcon on wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has overshadowed Mumbai's Indian Premier League win over Bangalore.

Kishan was struck in the face by the ball after a routine throw from the outfield went horribly wrong.

The Mumbai Indians keeper had his gloves out to collect a throw from the deep as the ball took a wicket deviation off the pitch and clattered into his eye.

Kishan went down immediately as medical staff rushed onto the ground to attend to the stricken star.

"Ouch, that really just bounced up from one of the foot holes, he hasn't got a helmet on," Nasser Hussain said in commentary.

"That is just rotten luck from nowhere and this is not a good blow for a wicketkeeper.

"I've seen wicketkeepers end their careers with blows like this. That's horrible."

Substitute Aditya Tare had to take over with the gloves, with Kishan understandably unable to carry on.

Fortunately, Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma confirmed after the match that Kishan's injury wasn't as bad as first feared.

"He seems to be alright," Rohit said.

"He has some swelling under his eyes which, I guess, should be okay by tomorrow or day after."

The injury took some gloss off what was a superb first win of the IPL season for Mumbai, despite the best efforts of Virat Kohli.

The Bangalore captain's efforts were in vain as his side suffered a 46-run defeat to the defending champions.

Mumbai had lost all three of their matches in 2018 - all from either the final or penultimate delivery - but got off the mark in comfortable fashion at the Wankhede Stadium.

It looked as though they would be set for more disappointment as they made a desperate start, losing wickets to the first two balls of the game, but Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis countered brilliantly and propelled the hosts to a massive 213-6.

Skipper Rohit thrashed 94 from only 52 balls, hitting 10 fours and five sixes but fell at the end as he chased triple figures, Lewis having departed earlier for a 42-ball 65.

Without Brendon McCullum, Kohli opted to open and it was a decision that paid off as he made 92 not out to become the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer, but he did not receive the requisite support as RCB finished 167-8 and fell to a third defeat in four matches.