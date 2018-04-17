South African's comical embarrassment over Amla run out

News

Why South Africa felt sorry for ball-tampering Aussies
Hampshire defeated Worcestershire by 196 runs in the first-division clash but Amla's attempt to shore up their advantage in the second innings was cut short by Kyle Abbott.

Gareth Berg's dismissal brought Abbott to the crease to face the final ball of the 43rd over, with Hampshire reduced to 7-157 with a lead of 237.

All the former South African Test paceman had to do was face one delivery from English youngster Josh Tongue.

One simple block would put Amla, who came in at No.5 to face 70 deliveries for 36 balls, on strike for the next over and allow Abbott some time to settle in.

Apparently that was too easy.

You stuffed up. Pic: ECB

Abbott called for a single only to change his mind before he had made his way halfway down the pitch, but Amla – not the quickest between the wickets – was not turning back.

The big problem?

The Worcestershire fieldsman produced a stunning direct hit that ripped the far stump out of the ground.

Abbott, who opted to retire from international cricket in 2017 to take up a contract with Hampshire, was so embarrassed he leaned on his bat and avoided eye contact with Amla for some time.

At least he felt the remorse, right? Pic: ECB

The 30-year-old bowler made up for the mistake by scoring 51 runs off his next 73 balls, helping Hampshire to set a target of 324 runs.

Let's hope Abbott reminded Amla of the time he caused a much worse run out for South Africa:

