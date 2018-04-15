Williamson continues IPL winning ways

Captain Kane Williamson has steered Sunrisers Hyderbad to the top of the Indian Premier League with a match-winning half-century.

Black Caps skipper Williamson scored a composed 50 off 44 balls as his team ran down Kolkata Knight Riders' 138-8 in Kolkata.

Despite losing his wicket 20 runs short of victory, when clipping retired Australian quick Mitchell Johnson to square leg, Williamson did enough to lift his team to a third win from three games.

They lead the competition, with Williamson playing an important role as captain in place of Australian David Warner, who was suspended following his role in the ball tampering affair in South Africa.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Adam Milne has become the 10th Kiwi to pick up a contract this season.

Milne joins the Mumbai Indians in place of Australian paceman Pat Cummins, who was ruled out for the season with injury.

Fellow-New Zealand quick Mitchell McClenaghan was also previously drafted by Mumbai following another injury to an Australian, Jason Behrendorff.

Mumbai's bowling coach is former Black Caps paceman Shane Bond.