Key points of new cricket rights deal

KEY POINTS OF THE NEW CRICKET MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL:
* What's it worth?: $1.182 billion over six years
* Who has them?: Seven Network and Fox Sports
* Who's lost them?: Nine Network and Network Ten
WHERE YOU CAN WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN CRICKET SUMMER:
* FOX SPORTS (pay tv): all men's Tests, men's ODIs, men's T20s, women's internationals, BBL (43 matches simulcast with Seven, 16 exclusive), WBBL (all 23 matches)
* SEVEN NETWORK (free to air): all men's Tests, women's internationals, BBL (43 matches), WBBL (23 matches)