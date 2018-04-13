News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Seven grabs cricket rights from Nine and Ten
Seven becomes free-to-air home of cricket

Seven, Foxtel pay $1.2bn on cricket rights

Stuart Condie and Simone Ziaziaris
AAP /

The Seven Network and Foxtel have secured Australian cricket media rights in a blockbuster $1.182 billion deal that positions both for future growth and ends the Nine Network's four-decade hold on the sport.

0413_1800_nsw_cricket
3:29

Seven becomes the new free-to-air home of cricket
Channel 7 grab cricket rights from Nine, Ten
3:40

Channel 7 grab cricket rights from Nine, Ten
cricketpresser
23:01

FULL PRESSER: Channel 7 grab cricket rights from Nine, Ten
0408_0700_nat_clarke
0:42

Michael Clarke eyes comeback
No Big Bash, but would Bolt play A-League?
1:07

No Big Bash, but would Bolt play A-League?
Dez Bryant's best career plays with Dallas Cowboys
8:58

Dez Bryant's best career plays with Dallas Cowboys
Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
0:53

Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
Jamaica wins Gold! | Athletics | Women's 4x400m | Gold Coast 2018
1:00

Jamaica win gold in women's 4x400m relay
"Man of Steele" wins Gold! | Road Cycling | Men's Road Race | Gold Coast 2018
1:33

"Man of Steele" wins Gold! | Road Cycling | Men's Road Race | Gold Coast 2018
One of the great victory laps by Doris! | Athletics | Men's Triple Jump | GC 2018
0:43

One of the great victory laps by Doris! | Athletics | Men's Triple Jump | GC 2018
England wins by 1 point! | Netball | Semifinal | Gold Coast 2018
1:06

England wins by 1 point! | Netball | Semifinal | Gold Coast 2018
Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
1:33

Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
 

Seven will pay $450 million over the six-year deal to broadcast all home Test matches and 43 Big Bash League games.

Foxtel has paid almost $670 million for a portfolio that includes all digital rights, simulcasts of free-to-air games and exclusive rights to one-day and T20 International games, plus 16 BBL matches.

Seven West Media chief executive Tim Worner said the lure to advertisers of all home Tests and 43 BBL matches meant cricket rights were far more cost effective than the Australian Open tennis that Seven last month lost to Nine.

Mr Worner said adding a summer of cricket to the network's AFL winter coverage meant Seven now had a year-round audience that it could tout to advertisers.

"It's going to guarantee us audiences for the next five years," Mr Worner said on Friday.

"I can't tell you what Married at First Sight or My Kitchen Rules will be rating in a few years but I do know roughly what Collingwood versus Adelaide will be rating at tonight and I can tell you it will be rating that well, if not better, in five years."

Foxtel will launch a dedicated Fox Cricket channel as part of preparations for the upcoming stock market listing of the new company created by Foxtel's merger with Fox Sports.

Australian women's internationals and 23 WBBL matches will be shown on both pay-TV and free-to-air.

Nine has admitted to losing money on last summer's Ashes but Mr Worner said the deal was still a good one.

He said Seven was gaining about 70 days' worth of premium sport, compared to the 14 days of the Australian Open for which Nine agreed to pay $300 million.

"This is a much better deal for Seven West Media than what we had with tennis," Mr Worner said.

"You just need to look at the number of hours we are getting, but also that so many of those hours are daytime hours but you get to charge prime-time rates for them."

Investors seemed to agree and Seven West shares closed up 6.5 cents, or 12.6 per cent, at 58 cents, while Nine's finished flat at $2.25.

Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delaney said the pay network now had a strong sports line-up year-round.

"Businesses to list need to be growing; we will be growing," he said.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland had "nothing but gratitude and respect" for Nine and Ten's work to grow cricket audiences.

Nine said it was "immensely proud" of its long association with cricket while CBS-owned Ten admitted it was disappointed that its bid - a joint effort with Nine - had been rejected.

Nine said the rights loss will have no impact on its 2018 financial results, but did not speculate on the effect after that.

Back To Top