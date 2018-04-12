News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Seven grabs cricket rights from Nine and Ten
Seven grabs cricket rights from Nine and Ten
Maxwell reveals Test squad's despair
Maxwell reveals team's anger at treatment of banned trio

Short on cusp of embarrassing hat-trick of run-outs

7Sport /

D'Arcy Short's disappointing start to the Indian Premier League has continued with the Big Bash League sensation run out for the second consecutive time for another failure.

0408_0700_nat_clarke
0:42

Michael Clarke eyes comeback
No Big Bash, but would Bolt play A-League?
1:07

No Big Bash, but would Bolt play A-League?
Scotland clinches Gold! | Lawn Bowls | Men's Fours | Gold Coast 2018
1:39

Scotland clinches Gold! | Lawn Bowls | Men's Fours | Gold Coast 2018
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Martinas Rankin's college highlights
1:43

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Martinas Rankin's college highlights
Garside punches way into gold medal bout
1:36

Garside punches way into gold medal bout
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Connor Williams' college highlights
1:57

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Connor Williams' college highlights
A lighthearted look at GC 2018
0:41

A lighthearted look at GC 2018
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Isaiah Wynn's college highlights
1:51

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Isaiah Wynn's college highlights
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Wyatt Teller's college highlights
1:59

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Wyatt Teller's college highlights
Aussies win Gold! | Men's Beach Volleyball | Gold Coast 2018
1:10

Aussies win Gold! | Men's Beach Volleyball | Gold Coast 2018
Taylah Robertson loses only fight, still wins bronze
0:52

Taylah Robertson loses only fight, still wins bronze
More drama for England in 4x400m relay
0:59

More drama for England in 4x400m relay
 

Opening batsman Short was out for six as Rajasthan Royals took their first points of the season with a 10-run Duckworth/Lewis win over the Delhi Daredevils in a rain-reduced match.

Australian Short was attempting a second run when he hesitated slightly before Vijay Shankar made him pay with a direct hit from the deep in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Short, who led BBL scoring in 2017-18 by more than 120 runs for Hobart, had a disappointing IPL debut two days earlier in being caught short taking on Kane Williamson at mid-off to be removed for four.

Incredibly, the Aussie batsman is now staring down the barrel of three straight run-outs in what would have to be one of the most unwanted hat-tricks in the game of cricket.

Delhi, chasing a revised target of 71 runs in six overs, were restricted to 4-60 by some quality seam bowling.

The Royals' Ben Laughlin (2-20 off two overs) picked up the key wicket of fellow Australian Glenn Maxwell for 17 in the fourth over.

Short was not even close to making his ground. Pic: Fox Sports

After being put into bat, Rajasthan were 5-153 in 17.5 overs when rain stopped play for more than two hours before Delhi's target was revised on the D/L method.

Rajasthan's multi-million dollar signings, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, again failed with the bat, with the former undone on 16 by Kiwi Trent Boult's sharp delivery that shaped away enough to get the outside edge.

Buttler (29) was clean bowled by Mohammad Shami just before the rain came.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane top scored with 45 off 40 deliveries while Sanju Samson made 37 before both fell to left-arm spin of Shahbaz Nadeem (2-34).

Delhi lost their first match against Kings XI Punjab and will take on Mumbai Indians in their next game on Saturday.

Rajasthan, coming back into the IPL after two years of suspension due to betting, lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their comeback match and will now meet Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

With AAP

Back To Top